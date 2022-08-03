Mock the Week has been axed after 17 years - here were the best moments

Mock the Week is being axed after 17 years, with host Dara O'Briain citing: "We just couldn't be more silly than the news was already."

Comedians Frankie Boyle, Chris Addison, Russell Howard, Ed Byrne, Zoe Lyons, and Hugh Dennis have all been regular panellists over the years.

The 21st season, which airs on BBC 2 this autumn, will be the last.

"That's it folks, the UK has finally run out of news," said O'Briain in a statement.

