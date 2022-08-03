Missing pigeon returns home to Teesside after flying 4,000 miles to Alabama

A prized pigeon has returned home after escaping from Teesside and flying over 4,000 miles to Alabama, United States.

Bob the pigeon was released in Guernsey and was meant to return to his home in Winlaton in Gateshead, but instead flew across the Atlantic, where an animal rescue received calls of a bird who wouldn't leave a man's home.

Thankfully, Monroe County Alabama Animal Shelter microchipped Bob, and have been able to reunite him with worried owner, Alan.

Despite flying all that way, he's said to be perfectly healthy, just slightly underweight.

