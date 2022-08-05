Alex Jones ordered to pay $4.1 million for falsely claiming Sandy Hook was a hoax

InfoWars host Alex Jones has been ordered to pay at least $4.1 million to the family of six-year-old Sandy Hook victim, Jesse Lewis.

Jones has repeatedly called the massacre a 'hoax', and Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis have been subject to death threats and accusations of lying from the conspiracy theorist's followers.

"We are very pleased with the verdict, and we are looking forward to the punitive damages phase that starts tomorrow," Kyle Farrar, an attorney for the parents, said in an email.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.