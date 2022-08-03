Lawyer tells Alex Jones to 'shut your mouth' in tense court standoff

Alex Jones had a tense first day of his Sandy Hook trial, when a lawyer told him to 'shut your mouth' in a stand-off.

Jones is being sued for defamation.

“You’re not doing this. That’s not even a thought! That’s not the way this goes," said Mark Bankston, who is representing the family of six-year-old Jesse Lewis who was killed in the massacre - as Jones suggested they were manipulated by hoaxes.

Jones then replies, “Why? Because you can’t feed them fake videos anymore?” to which Bankston snaps: “Oh, shut your mouth."



Click here to sign up for our newsletters.