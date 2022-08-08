Alex Jones goes on furious rant about next lawsuit he's facing

Alex Jones has gone on a furious rant about the next lawsuit he's facing, just days after he was ordered to pay $45.2 million in a Sandy Hook defamation trial.

They have an FBI agent in Connecticut, part of the group suing me in Connecticut...that trial starts soon," he noted on the Slightly Offens*ve podcast.

"He’s suing me for millions of dollars - I don’t even know who he is! I never even said his name! First time I ever heard about him was when I got served with a lawsuit!”

