Marjorie Taylor Greene calls Biden a 'mob boss' for helping Ukraine

Marjorie Taylor Greene has branded Joe Biden a 'mob boss' for helping Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

The Republican appeared on Real America's Voice in a scathing rant and accused the Biden administration of money laundering with 'humanitarian aid'.

"I knew it would destroy energy for Europe, I knew it would drive energy costs," she said on why she voted 'no' to aid. "This isn't hurting him (Putin) - this is helping him."

