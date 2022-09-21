Martin Lewis warns that energy price 'cap' doesn't mean it's maximum you'll pay

Martin Lewis has warned that just because the energy price cap is set at £2,500, it doesn't mean you won't be paying more.

Appearing on This Morning to take callers' questions about the ongoing crisis, he reminded viewers that a price cap isn't a fixed maximum amount - simply an average price for average users of energy.

That does mean, however, if you use less energy than the average household, you'll still be paying less.

