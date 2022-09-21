Yes, Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby really did skip the queue

Following the controversy around whether they skipped the queue at the Queen's lying-in-state, a video clip has been posted showing Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby filing past lines of people at Westminster Hall.

The pair have denied they would ever 'skip a queue' causing even more outrage about why they were at the event in a supposed 'professional' capacity.

The clip, posted to TikTok, shows them walking past crowds waiting to see the Queen's coffin, and into an area marked 'no public access'.

