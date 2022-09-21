Video

Pilot of Emiliano Sala flight joked plane was 'dodgy' in voicemail before fatal crash

The pilot of the plane which crashed and killed footballer Emiliano Sala called a friend and said the plane was 'dodgy' right before it happened.

In audio obtained by the BBC, David Ibbotson can be heard joking he'll be 'wearing a life jacket' after the aircraft after he'd heard a 'bang' on the way to Nantes and that the left brake pedal didn't work properly.

“They’ve entrusted me to pick him up in a dodgy (aircraft)", he says in the clip. "This aircraft has got to go back in the hangar."

emiliano sala
