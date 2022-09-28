Educating Yorkshire star Musharaf Asghar, who was known for being a shy, stammering student, has been reunited with the teacher that helped him blossom in school.

Asghar, now 26, worked throughout his education to overcome his speech issues, and is now a keynote speaker.

"It's nice seeing he's got a full set of hair now," he said as he reunited with Mr Burton on GMB ten years on.

"I'm blown away by the young man that he is...I'm incredibly proud of him," his teacher added.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.