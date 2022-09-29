Meteorologist hit by flying tree branch while covering Hurricane Ian

Some reporters are fine with putting their lives on the line for the job - and one of them is meteorologist, Jim Cantore.

Giving live updates from Hurricane Ian in Florida, Cantore was caught on camera as the sustained 61 mph winds saw him get hit by the branch of a tree.

He was blown backwards and fell over as it caught him on the leg, as he desperately grabs onto a nearby street sign (which is barely holding on) to keep his balance.

