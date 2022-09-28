GMB turns into chaos after guest starts singing during debate

Chaos erupted on GMB when two guests began talking and singing over the top of each other while they were supposed to be debating the government's budget plans.

Journalists, Andrew Pierce and Kevin Maguire, appeared live from Labour's annual conference, as the Daily Mirror’s Maguire broke out into a rendition of Always Look on the Bright Side of Life over the top of Pierce making his points.

He eventually only stopped to reply to Pierce: “Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck could come up with a better alternative to your government.”

