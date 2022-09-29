Four minutes of Liz Truss being roasted by local radio stations this morning

Liz Truss has had quite the morning with appearances on eight local BBC radio stations, including Stoke, Leeds, Tees, and Bristol - and the presenters were not prepared to give her an easy ride.

Starting out on BBC Radio Leeds, Rima Ahmed immediately asked the prime minister "where have you been?", begging for answers as to why she disappeared following Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-Budget.

She was then brutally quizzed on mortgage rises, people struggling to heat their homes, and food costs, as she struggled her way through the anger from the British people.



