CNN host gives brutal summary of NY AG's accusations against Trump

CNN host John King didn't hold back when summarising the lawsuit brought against Donald Trump and his children by New York attorney general, Letitia James.

King branded the whole thing a 'sham built on lies' as he hit out that the lawsuit portrays 'Trump's business as a wholly illegitimate enterprise'.

"Lies to banks, lies to insurance companies, lies to the state of New York about the valuation of Trump Organization properties", he scathed.

James has reportedly outlined a 300-page case against the former president.

