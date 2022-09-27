Fox News guest appears to excuse the rise of fascism

Fox News contributor and former congressman Trey Gowdy appeared to excuse fascism during a new interview with the news network.

He was joining in on a conversation about the reaction to Giorgia Meloni becoming the prime minister of Italy.

"If you are what the people want, at what point does that become the centre?" he said of the outrage online around her controversial politics. "Who gets to say what is far-right or hard-right?"

