News reporter uses condom to protect microphone from Hurricane Ian

A reporter covering Hurricane Ian in Florida has been spotted with something rather unusual on her microphone to protect it from the rain: a condom.

NBC2’s Kyla Galer was stood in the pouring rain when viewers began to notice the unexpected addition.

“It is what you think it is. It’s a condom. It helps protect the gear," she later admitted.

"You can’t get these mics wet. There’s a lot of wind and a lot of rain, so we gotta do what we gotta do and that is put a condom on the microphone.

