Glasgow and Liverpool announced as the finalists to become Eurovision host

Glasgow and Liverpool have been announced as the finalists in the battle to become the host city of Eurovision 2023.

After visiting both venues on offer, a decision is set to be released within weeks.

The hosting task has fallen to the UK after 2022 winners, Ukraine, handed over responsibility due to the ongoing war.

Birmingham, Leeds, Newcastle, Sheffield and Manchester have all been eliminated from the process.

The 67th Eurovision Song Contest will be held in May 2023.

