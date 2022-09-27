This is what it's like to crash into an asteroid

Nasa has shared footage from the moment a spacecraft crashed into an asteroid in a potentially 'Earth-saving' mission.

The clip shows the last time we see the "vending machine-sized" collider before it slams into the surface of the asteroid Dimorphos.

The mission was to see if asteroids can be deterred, should there be an event in the future where one is heading towards Earth, in a new 'planetary defence system'.

However, it's not like the movies. In fact, the asteroid just gets a slight nudge, enough to move it off-track.

