Northerner has world-class response to being asked about 'clean air zones'

An unsuspecting member of the public from Bradford, West Yorkshire, is going viral for his incredible response to proposed 'clean air zones' around the city.

"When they create clean air, how do they keep it?" the man asks bluntly. "Because when the wind blows, the clean air goes...are they going to put a big dome over Bradford?"

The rhyming nature of the phrase perfectly paired with his broad accent has made for some great internet entertainment.

