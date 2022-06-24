President Zelensky makes surprise video appearance at Glastonbury Festival

President Zelensky today made a surprise appearance via video at Glastonbury Festival, with a powerful message about freedom.

“Glastonbury is the greatest concentration of freedom these days and I ask you to share this feeling with everyone whose freedom is under attack..." he said on a screen at The Other Stage, just as The Libertines were about to perform.

“Help Ukrainians who are forced to flee their homes because of the war...

“Put pressure on all the politicians you know to help restore peace in Ukraine.”

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

