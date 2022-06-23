Sugababes announce first UK tour in 20 years

Noughties girl band the Sugababes have announced they're going on their first UK tour in over 20 years this autumn.

The original lineup of Siobhan Donaghy, Mutya Buena and Keisha Buchanan are doing 17 dates, starting in Bristol, and ending in Glasgow.

"We were three awkward teenagers and we didn’t go to stage school...and we’re still not media trained as you can probably tell," Siobhan explained on This Morning, of the pressure of the group forming when they were 13.

"It’s so different this time around, we’re just so much more relaxed."

