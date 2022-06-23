Marjorie Taylor Greene hits out at staffer covering up her 'two genders' sign

Marjorie Taylor Greene is hitting out after a staffer for Rep. Jake Auchincloss reportedly covered up her 'two genders' office sign with a sticker.

"[He's] attacking my religion, attacking my gender, and attacking my beliefs of protecting gender," she pleaded on Real America's Voice.

The member of staff was apparently caught on camera covering up the poster twice.

“I do not feel safe. I’m going to have to take out a restraining order against him because I don’t know if my life is threatened.”

