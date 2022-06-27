Pro-gun congressman says mass shooting 'could easily be done with arrows'

A pro-gun congressman has tried to argue the case around mass shootings by suggesting that the same thing could happen using arrows.

Warren Davidson, a representative for Ohio, appeared on CNN to talk about the first federal gun safety bill coming into effect in three decades.

"Do you admit that a mass shooting could not happen without a gun?" the host asked, to which Davidson responded: "I suppose you could do it with arrows but it'd be a lot harder to do it en masse...a shooting by definition is a gun."



