Mick Lynch jokes 'catching Covid isn't a qualification' at Boris sympathiser

RMT boss Mick Lynch has become quite the internet star over the last few days, and he's back again with yet another Boris Johnson roast.

Appearing on Question Time, the activist was faced with an audience member, who said of the prime minister: "He caught Covid himself...I think he deserves a little bit of loyalty."

Naturally, Lynch came back with a zinger and quipped: "Well I don't think being able to catch Covid is a particular qualification."

