Original 2010 Banksy appears on fence at Glastonbury Festival

An original 2010 Banksy piece has appeared on the fence of Glastonbury Festival to mark the event's 50th anniversary.

The artwork shows two hippies fighting, and while there was speculation that it could be a hoax, a steward at the festival confirmed it had been put there for the celebration.

"We're not quite sure how long it's going to be here for," he told one punter, in a clip that's going viral on TikTok.

The artwork is positioned at gate A, and is naturally surrounded by metal fencing for protection.

