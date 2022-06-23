Ukrainian refugees 'never expected the hospitality' they've been given by Wales

A 64-year-old Ukrainian refugee has expressed her gratitude for the feeling of safety Wales has given her - and has even thanked the first minister herself for the welcome.

"I do believe that God will pay to all of you for generations," she expressed to Mark Drakeford.

Marta Burak didn't leave Ukraine until 10 May, and has left multiple family members behind.

"I was leaving Ukraine with some sort of anxiety," she told ITV News. "I could never expect that kind, that level of hospitality that we are feeling and we are experiencing."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

