Boris Johnson and Justin Trudeau joke who has bigger plane at G7 Summit

Boris Johnson and Canadian primer minister Justin Trudeau found time during the G7 summit in Germany to have a very frank conversation - who has the biggest plane.

Johnson remarked that he had seen Trudeau's 'Canada Force One' on the tarmac, before the Canadian poked fun at the Tory leader who insisted his jet was 'very modest'.

The British A321neo is 146ft in length, while the Canadian CC-150 Polaris is 153ft.

However, the A321neo can fit more passengers (244), while the Polaris can only take 194.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

