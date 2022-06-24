Settled Ukrainian families treated to Wimbledon tickets and high tea

The Wimbledon Foundation has hosted a special tennis-themed afternoon tea to welcome Ukrainian refugees who have recently settled in the UK.

While guests tucked into classics such as strawberries and cream at the event in Merton, south west London, hundreds of free tickets to upcoming matches were handed out.

“Those people came a few weeks ago, totally shattered, and now they’re able to join us for tea,” says Slawek Szczepanski, chief executive of the Polish Family Association, who organised the event.

Merton is thought to have taken in at least 400 Ukrainians.

