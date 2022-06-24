Big Issue seller shows Duke and Duchess of Cambridge around his home

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the modular home of a Big Issue seller, just days after William was seen out on the streets helping the magazine himself.

Eamonn Kelly, 52, has sold the Big Issue in Cambridge for 13 years, and was one of the first homeless people to move into one of the new purpose-built homes from charity, Jimmy's, in 2020.

“They’re down to earth people, they’re very genuine, they’re interested in you as a person, not your past or your future," Kelly said of the royal visit.

