Boris Johnson denies feeling any 'personal shame' for lack of trust among voters

Boris Johnson has admitted he feels no shame at an increasing number of voters having no confidence in him.

When he sat down with ITV News for an exclusive interview, he simply answered "no" when quizzed on it.

"I understand that people are going to want to criticise me, attack me for all sorts of reasons, some of them good, some of them less good," he continued.

“I think that actually when you look at what this government has done, it is pretty remarkable. We're going to continue to do that."

