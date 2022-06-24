Marjorie Taylor Greene demands Channel 4 reporter to 'go back to your own country'

Marjorie Taylor Greene lost it at a Channel 4 reporter, when she asked a question about the second amendment (gun laws).

Siobhan Kennedy pointed out that gun crime was far lower in the UK, where there are strict laws around firearms.

“Well, you can go back to your country and worry about your no guns," the Georgia representative snapped.

She later said: “When British press wants to argue about our God-given American gun rights, my answer is: ‘Go back to your own country.’”

