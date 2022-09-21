Vladimir Putin's 'Iron Doll' says Russia should have nuked Queen’s funeral

Vladimir Putin's 'Iron Doll' and Russian TV host, Olga Skabeyeva, has said that Russia should've nuked the UK while the Queen's funeral was happening.

World leaders came together to pay their respects at Westminster Abbey, a moment that she said had "all the best people."

“When Britain is turned into a Martian wasteland, what will NATO’s Article 5 [defending collective security] be about….?" her co-host, Andrey Gurulev added.

“There will be nothing left there. An unshakable island - it will be shakable.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.