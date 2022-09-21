Putin's former advisor threatens nuking Britain within 20 seconds of BBC interview

Putin's former advisor and Russian political scientist Sergei Markov gave a brutal and chilling response when BBC Radio Four wished him a 'good morning' during a new interview.

Before even hesitating for a question, the pro-Putin ambassador threatened nuclear war against Britain 'clearly'.

"Russia has no reason to use tactical nuclear weapons against Ukrainians," he said, before confirming it would be possible that nukes could be headed for London.

However, many are calling this just another 'bluff' in Putin's regime, as it's a threat he's made before.

