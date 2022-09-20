Nigel Farage slammed for appearing to smoke in video about Queen's funeral

Nigel Farage has been slammed for a video of him visiting a memorial for Queen Elizabeth II - and smoking among the tributes.



The video sees the former UKIP leader at Green Park, where flowers have been laid for the monarch, however, smoke keeps appearing in the shot, leading some to believe he had a cigarette on the go.

Given the nature of the topic, social media users have branded it 'disrespectful' that he could be smoking around the memorial.

