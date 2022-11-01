A Sky News host made a sly dig about Matt Hancock's affair as she reported on the MP heading into the I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here jungle.

Jayne Secker joked that the former health secretary should be 'wary of hidden cameras' after he was caught on CCTV kissing his aide, Gina Coladangelo in 2019.

Hancock has lost the Tory whip after agreeing to go into the reality show as a late contender, alongside the likes of Chris Moyles, and Sue Cleaver.

