Lemur recorded picking its nose and eating it in the name of science

Scientists have caught a lemur on camera picking its nose and then licking its fingers clean, in the name of research around primates.

12 different primate species - including humans - have so far been found to have the habit, and Madagascan lemurs could be more closely related to us than we think.

“It was impossible not to notice this aye-aye picking its nose," says Anne-Claire Fabre, who is actively involved in the research.

"This was not just a one-off behaviour but something that it was fully engaged in."

