No, your Instagram account hasn't been suspended, the app is down

Instagram users are reporting that the app has gone down today (31 October), with many receiving notifications that their account has even been 'locked' for 'violating rules'.

However, it isn't a mass termination of accounts, the platform is in fact experiencing technical difficulties, and it's nothing to worry about.

“We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account,” Instagram's official account wrote. “We’re looking into it and apologise for the inconvenience.”



