'Zombie Angelina Jolie’ shows real face after release from Iran jail

The influencer known as 'zombie Angelina Jolie' has finally revealed her real face after being released from prison in Iran.

Sahar Tabar was originally sentenced to 10 years in prison for 'blasphemy' after her Photoshopped images (which likened her to the American actress) went viral online.

After serving 14 months, activists have reported she has been freed.

While she has had some cosmetic procedures, including a nose job and fillers, Tabar insists her warped images were purely created through editing.

