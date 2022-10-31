Housing expert shares best cost-saving tips for renters this winter

A poll of 2,000 private renters found 47 per cent of those weren't sure how to make cuts that didn't breach tenancy agreements, and with many forced to make cuts this winter, it can be a minefield to navigate.

“An easy way to cut your bills is to switch your bulbs to LEDs," Kate Faulkner recommends for those renting.

"If your property is difficult to keep warm, talk to your landlord about loft or cavity wall insulation and turn your thermostat down by one degree."

