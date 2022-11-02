Martin Lewis reveals how to get 'far more' interest from your savings

Martin Lewis has revealed how by "ditching and switching" you could get far better interest rates on your savings.

“Recently, the difference has exploded", he advised on his ITV show yesterday (1 November), explaining you should be getting at least 2.5 per cent on your money, which is offered on some of the best easy-access accounts.

However, if you're willing to have a 'fixed rate' account, you could even be getting up to five per cent.

