Martin Lewis urges Brits to put £1 into HSBC account for potential big returns

Martin Lewis is encouraging Brits to put just £1 into a HSBC account, to potentially get thousands in the long-term.

Whether you're a new or existing customer, you can unlock the 'online bonus saver' (a high interest rate account) just by having one of the worst.

"You can put £1 in HSBC's flex saving account, which has a very poor rate and that will give you access to this account what pays 3% and you can put up to £10,000 in," he advises.

"Let's stop the savings rip-off."

