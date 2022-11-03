Stormzy launches 'Merky FC' to encourage more Black people into football careers

Stormzy has teamed up with Adidas to create Merky FC - a new careers programme designed to encourage BAME youngsters into footballing careers.

It comes off the back of research by FARE network that just 6.7 per cent of senior roles in the game are taken by Black (or mixed Black heritage) people - despite 64 per cent of Black British young people wanting to become footballers.

Merky FC and its mentoring opportunities are open to all, however applications are encouraged from candidates aged 18-24 who identify as BAME.

