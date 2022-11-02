Awkward moment Joe Rogan gets told by producer he's getting mad at fake news

Joe Rogan awkwardly got called out by his producer mid-show for promoting a 'fake news' story about fentanyl in Halloween sweets.

Rogan was joined by Dr. Phil McGraw on his show, where they discussed 'rainbow colored fentanyl' which they claimed was tricking kids into eating it, with its sweet-like appearance.

His producer quickly stepped in, referencing an NPR article, titled: “Is ‘rainbow fentanyl’ a threat to your kids this Halloween? Experts say no”.

The host went on to read it live on air, disproving every point he had just made.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

