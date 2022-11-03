Trevor Noah has some advice for Elon Musk on how to make money from Twitter, following controversy over news that verified users will need to pay to keep their blue tick.

"Don’t charge people for blue checkmarks. Charge white people to say the N-word," he said on The Daily Show, referencing a report that in the 12 hours following Musk's takeover, use of the word spiked 500 per cent.

"Twitter will be the most profitable company in history. Racists will be taking out loans.”

