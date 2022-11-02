ITV News gives incredible take on Matt Hancock heading to the I'm A Celeb jungle

Tom Bradby last night delivered another spectacular opening to ITV News at Ten (1 November) as it was announced that former health secretary Matt Hancock would be heading into the I'm A Celebrity jungle.

Comparing the news to "Hollywood screenwriters taking hold of our politics", Bradby joked we're "deep into season five with all plot twists exhausted".

The host has gained momentum in previous weeks for his "What on Earth is going on in the House of Commons?" catchphrase, and this latest development will no doubt stick with viewers.

