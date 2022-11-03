Trump's biracial ex-girlfriend claims he said she got intelligence from her white dad

Donald Trump’s biracial ex-girlfriend Kara Young claims the former president told her she got her "intelligence" from her white dad, and her beauty from her Black mum.

The pair dated for two years in 1997 after he divorced Marla Maples, his second wife.

“It sounds — when someone says something in jest — are they kidding? I don’t know,” Young said during a new interview with Inside Edition.

“It wasn’t a fight or anything like that, it was just more like — ‘No. Don’t say that, it’s not funny.’"

