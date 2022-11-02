2022's 'word of the year' perfectly sums up the Tory government

The Collins English Dictionary has revealed 2022's 'word of the year' is 'permacrisis'.

After a year of turmoil for many countries, permacrisis means "an extended period of instability and insecurity, especially one resulting from a series of catastrophic events."

The UK this year has had three prime ministers, a cost-of-living crisis, and chaos is continuing throughout the Conservative Party, so it seems fitting that permacrisis has been chosen.

In an even more ironic twist, 'Partygate' is also being added to the dictionary.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

