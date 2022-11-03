Albanian PM slams UK government for 'fuelling xenophobia' towards migrants

Albanian prime minister Edi Rama has slammed Suella Braverman's language towards migrant, and described Britain as a "madhouse".

The home secretary has been criticised for describing those crossing the Channel as an "invasion".

"This kind of language is not a policy, is not a programme, is not a vision, is nothing but to fuelling xenophobia and targeting", Rama said on Newsnight.

“Britain was a role model in this and now is becoming like, I don’t know, like a madhouse."

