Tory MP suggests No 10 should build a bar to avoid illegal parties

A Tory MP has suggested there should be a bar installed in Downing Street to avoid illegal parties, in the wake of Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak being fined over Partygate.

Michael Fabricant defended the pair and claimed he knew of nurses who would have a quiet drink after shifts.

"You go on about booze being wheeled in [by a suitcase], that had been done for a long time," he said.

"In my view, they should just have a bar in Downing Street, just as there is in the Palace of Westminster."

