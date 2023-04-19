NFL's Patrick Mahomes has spoken out following the shooting of Ralph Yarl, demanding gun violence reform and offering his support.

Mahomes plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, who are based in Missouri, where the 16-year-old was shot, after he went to the wrong house to pick up his siblings.

"More and more details are hopefully going to come out and he makes a full recovery", Mahomes said.

"Then the justice system does its part and that we’re all held accountable every single day.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters